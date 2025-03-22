Cleveland Guardians Surprisingly Option Top Prospect to Minors After Powerful Spring
The Cleveland Guardians are optioning infielder Juan Brito to Triple-A Columbus, despite him showing pop in his bat with four spring training home runs.
The team also optioned outfielders Angel Martinez and Johnathan Rodriguez on Friday. Four non-roster invitees -- pitchers Kolby Allard , Parker Mushinski and Vince Velasquez and catcher Dom Nunez also will not make the Opening Day roster.
Brito was in the mix to capture the second base job after the Guardians traded Andres Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays over the offseason.
But the 23-year-old Brito, who is listed as the No. 10 prospect in the Cleveland farm system, turned in a slash line of just .189/.231/.541 this spring.
Still, he is projected to make an impact with the Guardians soon, especially given that power. He led the Triple-A International League with 40 doubles, 61 extra-base hits and 244 total bases in 2024, per MLB Pipeline, which also said :
“Yet another switch-hitting Guardians infield prospect, Brito always has made consistent contact and controlled the strike zone from both sides of the plate. He also has displayed the aptitude to launch balls in the air to his pull side, though he produced just 31 homers in his first 296 pro games before bashing a career-best 21 last year. He did a better job of driving the ball as a righty after struggling to do so in 2023.”
Travis Bazzana, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, is expected to eventually take over at second base for the Guardians. Keeping the seat warm for now are expected to be a rotation of Tyler Freeman, Daniel Schneemann and perhaps Gabriel Arias, per MLB Trade Rumors.
