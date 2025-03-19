Cleveland Guardians' Top Prospect Now Leading Cactus League in Home Runs This Spring
After another blast on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, Cleveland Guardians prospect Juan Brito is now leading the Cactus League in home runs this spring with four.
MLB Pipeline reminds us that the talented slugger was one of only two players in the minors last year with at least 20 homers and 40 doubles. He's ranked as the No. 10 prospect in the organization.
Just 23, Brito spent 144 games at Triple-A Columbus last season, indicating he's likely ready for major league action. MLB Pipeline predicts him to debut this season and he could be the replacement for Andres Gimenez at second base. He hit .256 last year with 21 homers, 40 doubles and 13 stolen bases. He also had 84 RBIs. Gimenez was traded this offseason to the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Guardians are coming off a season in which they won the American League Central and advanced to the American League Championship Series, losing to the New York Yankees in five games. Though the American League Central lacks the star power of the American League East, the division is very strong, as three teams made the playoffs a year ago.
Brito was originally signed by the Colorado Rockies was traded to the Guardians in the deal that sent Nolan Jones to Colorado.
The Guardians will open up the regular season on March 27 on the road at the Kansas City Royals. Brito will have another week or so to show he's ready for his first crack at the major league roster.
