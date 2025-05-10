Cleveland Guardians Top Prospect Continues to Heat Up in Minor Leagues
Cleveland Guardians top prospect Travis Bazzana is heating up at Double-A Akron. He's now hit in his 10 of his last 11 games and he connected on a home run Friday night, his fourth of the season.
The No. 1 overall pick in the draft in 2024, Bazzana is the No. 7 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline.
A second baseman, he's projected to make his debut in Cleveland this season. After the team traded away Andres Gimenez in the offseason, there seems to be an opening whenever he shows he's ready.
He's hitting .256 thus far with the four homers and 17 RBIs. He's also posted a .351 on-base percentage and a .795 OPS.
He played 27 games last season after getting drafted, hitting .238 at High-A. He played his college ball at Oregon State.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Bazzana has a compact left-handed swing with quality bat speed and makes excellent swing decisions, leaving him with no obvious weakness at the plate. He rarely chases, makes contact with ease while generating upper-echelon exit velocities and produces against lefties and righties and all types of pitches. His exceptional bat-to-ball skills overshadow his plus raw power, and he gets to most of it while displaying the ability to drive the ball out of the park to the opposite field.
At the big-league level, the Guardians will play the Philadelphia Phillies again on Saturday. Double-A Akron will continue its week-long series against Somerset, who is affiliated with the New York Yankees.
Related MiLB Stories
HISTORY IN EL PASO: Eguy Rosario hit his 49th career home run for Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, the most in franchise history. CLICK HERE:
NO-NO IN FRISCO: The Frisco RoughRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, made history not seen since 2011 on Wednesday with a no-hitter. CLICK HERE:
POSSIBLE NO. 1?: Jesus Made is now the No. 6 prospect in the sport, per Baseball America, and they say he could get up to No. 1 in the future. CLICK HERE: