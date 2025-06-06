Colorado Rockies Could Bring in Legacy Player in the 2025 MLB Draft Next Month
It could be time for another Holliday in Colorado.
MLB.com, in its latest mock draft, issued Thursday, projects Ethan Holliday will land at No. 4 with the Rockies when the 2025 MLB Draft begins July 13 during All-Star week in Atlanta.
In its mock draft last month, MLB.com predicted Holliday, an Oklahoma high school infieder, would be selected No. 1 by the Washington Nationals. His brother, Jackson, was taken No. 1 overall by the Baltimore Orioles in 2022. The Rockies picked their father, Matt, in the seventh round 1998 draft, and he spent the first five seasons of his career in Denver, being named to three All-Star teams.
Why did Ethan Holliday fall in the most recent draft?
The MLB.com crew slid LSU left-hander Kade Anderson into the top spot, given his incredible showing in the NCAA baseball tournament. Here is what MLB.com had to say:
“Anderson heads into Super Regional play second behind Tennessee’s Liam Doyle in strikeouts among all Division I pitchers and is coming off a Regional start in which he tossed seven shutout innings, striking out 11 while allowing just four hits and two walks. The lefty is athletic, throws strikes and has a legit four-pitch mix. With all of his stuff ticking up in the Regional, it looks like he still has plenty in the tank, checking off the durability box. Oh, he’ll also have just turned 21 before the Draft as a sophomore-eligible prospect.”
The next projection didn’t change, with the Los Angeles Angels predicted to take Doyle at No. 2, and then the Seattle Mariners are predicted to pick Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette.
That leaves Holliday, the No. 1-ranked prospect in the draft, to fall to the Rockies at No. 4. This isn’t the first time a 2025 mock draft has pegged Holliday to Colorado, with Bleacher Report making the same prediction in April.
According to MLB.com:
“This has been the perceived floor for Holliday and it’s seemed that if the Nats don’t take him, this is where he likely lands. [Florida State left-hander Jamie] Arnold could be the college arm choice here.”
The MLB.com mock draft sends Arnold to the St. Louis Cardinals at No. 5.
The Rockies, with the worst record in the majors (12-50) entering play Friday, need a lot of organizational help. Whether they choose to continue the Holliday legacy in Colorado, the team’s front office needs to use this pick wisely.
