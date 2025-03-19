Colorado Rockies' Top Prospect Continues Strong Spring, Pushing For Roster Spot
Colorado Rockies top prospect Chase Dollander continued his strong spring on Tuesday night, with a great performance against the San Francisco Giants. He struck out seven in 3.2 innings. He now has 18 punchouts in 14.1 innings.
A recent report from MLB.com indicates that Dollander is likely to start the year at Triple-A, but he is making a late push for an Opening Day roster spot.
There isn’t an easy way for Dollander to make the Opening Day roster. The Rockies plan on going with four starters -- Opening Day starter Kyle Freland, Ryan Feltner, Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela, with Austin Gomber expected to begin on the injured list with left shoulder soreness. The Rockies don’t want to use Dollander in relief...
Still, Dollander is in line to start Sunday’s game against the Brewers and could easily be added to the rotation if necessary.
The 23-year-old Dollander was taken with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Tennessee. He went 6-2 in 2024, pitching at both Single-A Spokane and Double-A Hartford. He struck out 169 batters in just 118 innings. The Rockies finished with the worst record in the National League last season, so there is no pressure to rush him to the big leagues, but if he's ready, he's ready. That will remain to be seen over the last week of spring training.
Of course, the Rockies will stand to benefit from a team control perspective if they keep Dollander down in the minors for at least a few weeks.
The Rockies will open up the regular season on March 28 on the road at the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays will be playing at Steinbrenner Field, which is where they will spend the season in wake of damage done to Tropicana Field.
