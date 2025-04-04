Half of MLB's Top 100 Prospects Start Season on Lower-Level Minor League Opening Day
Fans have surely gotten their fill of baseball over the past week, with MLB starting its regular season on March 27 and Triple-A following suit on March 28.
But now, a majority of the game's top up-and-comers are finally set to get in on the action.
Double-A, High-A and Single-A all have Opening Day on Friday, marking the beginning of the season for nearly 100 affiliate teams in the middle and lower levels. Nine of MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects are currently in Single-A, while 22 are in High-A and 23 are in Double-A.
Among the headliners are Minnesota Twins outfielder Walker Jenkins, Detroit Tigers outfielder Max Clark, Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana, Kansas City Royals first baseman Jac Caglianone and San Diego Padres catcher Ethan Salas. Noah Schultz will be taking the mound for the Chicago White Sox's Double-A affiliate, serving as the Birmingham Barons' Opening Day starting pitcher.
Double-A games will get going at 6 p.m. ET, when the Pittsburgh Pirates' Altoona Curve face the Baltimore Orioles' Chesapeake Baysox. The High-A slate gets underway at 6:05 p.m. ET, while the first Single-A contest is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET.
Rookie ball and short-season summer leagues are the only levels that won't be active after this weekend. Their schedules begin on May 3.
