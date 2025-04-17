Could This Lefty Be an Impact Minor Leaguer For Kansas City Royals?
According to MLB Pipeline, Kansas City Royals' Triple-A lefty Noah Cameron could be a potential impact call-up for the organization.
Cameron has dominated Triple-A batters since his arrival at Omaha last July, and he’s continued that success with a 1.65 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 18 strikeouts through his first three starts (16 1/3 innings). He’s yet to give up a hit on his plus low-80s changeup and has generated a 45 percent whiff rate on the cambio. Now on the 40-man roster, he’s performing like the next starter up when Kansas City needs rotation help.
Cameron, 25, was a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft out of Central Arkansas. He's 2-0 thus far at Omaha with a 1.65 ERA and owns a career 3.85 ERA in the minor leagues. The Royals are currently using Cole Ragans, Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo, Kris Bubic and MIchael Lorenzen in the rotation, with Cameron and Kyle Wright (when healthy) serving as additional options when necessary.
Cameron is the No. 5 prospect in the organization.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
What stands out about Cameron is his command. He’s a strikethrower, and he doesn’t walk batters: He had just a 6.7% walk rate in the Minors in ‘24. There was an uptick in his fastball, averaging 92 mph but with flashes of the mid-to-upper 90s. Although it can be susceptible to hard contact at times, it also grades better because of its command and how well it plays with his other pitches. Cameron’s bread and butter pitch is his plus changeup, a low-80s offering that tumbles and misses a ton of bats.
At the big-league level, the Royals are 8-11 and will take on the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night at 6:40 p.m. ET. Kansas City made the playoffs a season ago, advancing to the American League Division Series.
