Could the Boston Red Sox Find the Next Marcelo Mayer or Roman Anthony in MLB Draft?

MLB released Draft slots & bonus pools tonight. They're up 4.8 percent from a year ago. The Nationals' No. 1 overall pick is valued at a record $11,075,900, while the Mariners have the largest pool at $17,074,400. Pools are below, should have a story up at @MLBPipeline in a bit. pic.twitter.com/fzyqcbv3Ew