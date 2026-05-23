Cubs Call Up Slugging Outfield Prospect Who Leads Triple-A in Homers

The Chicago Cubs are looking to add some serious power to their lineup by promoting one of the organization's top outfield prospects.

Outfielder Kevin Alcántara, Chicago's No. 5 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been called up from Triple-A Iowa, the Cubs announced. Although he's not in the starting lineup for the Cubs' game against the Houston Astros on Saturday, the 23-year-old should get plenty of at-bats in the coming days based on his production in the minors so far this year.

Alcántara is currently tied for the most home runs hit in Triple-A to begin 2026. He has 15 long balls in 41 games this year, which matches the homer total produced by Chicago White Sox infield prospect Jacob Gonzalez in 46 games with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. Now, the righty-swinging slugger has the chance to impact a very competitive National League Central race if he can translate his success at the plate in the minors to the big leagues.

What should Cubs fans expect from Kevin Alcántara?

Sep 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Kevin Alcantara (13) in the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Chicago acquired Alcántara from the New York Yankees in the 2021 trade that sent first baseman Anthony Rizzo to the Bronx. Since then, the young outfielder has been called up to the majors two other times for very short stints with the Cubs. He's played in 13 MLB games so far in his career and has yet to launch his first big league homer. But that could easily change this year based on how he's been swinging the bat in Triple-A.

The 6-foot-6 slugger has posted a .242 batting average with 15 home runs and 32 RBIs in 41 games with the Iowa Cubs in 2026. Alcántara has 60 strikeouts in 180 plate appearances this year, though, and he's struck out over 100 times in each of his minor league campaigns since 2022, so he does tend to swing and miss at the plate.

Alcántara has mostly played center field in his minor league career. But with 2025 Gold Glove Award winner Pete Crow-Armstrong currently locking down that position for the Cubs, the young prospect will most likely be used in either of the corner outfield spots or at designated hitter.

While it's unclear what Chicago has planned for Alcántara in terms of playing time, he seemingly has the opportunity to provide an offensive spark for the big league club.