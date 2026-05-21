Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong Goes Viral Again for the Wrong Reasons

The Chicago Cubs entered the day on Wednesday at risk of being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers and dropping 1 1/2 games behind its rival for the top spot in the National League Central.

The Cubs entered the three-game series with a 1 1/2 game lead over the Brewers in the standings. Milwaukee won the first two games of the series and took over as the top team in the National League Central on Tuesday night.

Things just aren't going well with the Cubs right now, to say the least. A perfect example of this was when center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong misplayed a ball out in center field on Tuesday and was roasted by the big league world. This came just a few days after Crow-Armstrong and a fan had words back and forth. Then, Crow-Armstrong was fined.

On Wednesday, bad luck struck again for Crow-Armstrong. The young outfielder simply misplayed a bouncer out in center field from David Hamilton and it turned into a three-run little league home run.

Another Viral Moment For Pete Crow-Armstrong

May 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) catches a ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

PCA makes a costly error and David Hamilton comes all the way around for a 3-run little league home run 😳pic.twitter.com/9mqo5sGH2C — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 21, 2026

The Cubs outfielder really can't catch a break right now. That's two straight days with an error. That's unheard of for him.

Pete Crow-Armstrong made two errors in 2025.



He’s now made three in 2026 with two of them coming in the last two days. — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) May 21, 2026

Unsurprisingly, there were plenty of reactions on social media on Wednesday night.

I love all of this... #Joy in the moment https://t.co/Yg31sIioQw — Mike Heller (@HellerSports) May 21, 2026

The way Pete Crow Armstrong is playing this week you’d think he has been living at The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee seeing ghosts. #Brewers https://t.co/HdxfQu40nX — Matt Peck (@matt_peckwi) May 21, 2026

“PCA you’re a gold glover we need you in the oufield” pic.twitter.com/a9GG9mEqaB https://t.co/EWDiLNcCaO — teddy 🧸 (@nind0_) May 21, 2026

Why do we keep hearing that "PCA" is a good defender LMFAO https://t.co/dDqXqa3t60 — Offseason Mode (@Ferd_Turgeson) May 21, 2026

😂😂😂 Petey paid 19 million a year btw https://t.co/wr5VXhVixj — Beer Cheese Benny🍺 🧀 (@BeerCheeseBenny) May 21, 2026

That lady from the White Sox series really rattled PCA😂 https://t.co/NZ9OC4XQPe — Alec Flint (@flintinator16) May 21, 2026

I never want to hear a word from a cubs fan about PCA ever again https://t.co/1PPhQKKGkX — Owen Riese (@RieseDraft) May 21, 2026

MVPETE MVPETE MVPETE MVPETE https://t.co/ZVlGe2CHB7 — Jackson Cheerio (@JacksonCheerio) May 21, 2026

The Cubs entered the three-game series in first place in the National League Central. Milwaukee entered the day on Wednesday, outplaying Chicago, though. The Cubs entered the day on Wednesday losers of eight of their last 10 games, including four straight games. Obviously, there's a lot of time left in the season. But the vibes certainly aren't high around the Cubs right now and Crow-Armstrong specifically cannot catch a break.

Crow-Armstrong's glove has seemingly taken a step back after winning a Gold Glove Award last season. Crow-Armstrong also finished ninth in the National League Most Valuable Player Award voting while hitting .247/.287/.481 with a .768 OPS, 31 homers, 95 RBIs, and 35 stolen bases. Things have looked completely different for him this season. He entered the day on Wednesday slashing .229/.307/.363 with a .670 OPS in 49 games played and now he has two very public mishaps under his belt over the last few days. It's certainly not what the 24-year-old would want. Plus, it makes it even worse that it was against the Cubs' rival in the Brewers.

All in all, it hasn't been a great week for Crow-Armstrong, to say the least.