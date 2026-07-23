Cubs Expected to Make Major Move With Top Prospect James Triantos

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly preparing to promote one of the team's top prospects, James Triantos.

Triantos, Chicago's No. 7 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is expected to be called up to the majors, according to Baseball America's Geoff Pontes. The Cubs have an off day on Thursday, so this reported move likely won't be confirmed until Friday. But if it's made official, the 23-year-old will have the opportunity to make his big league debut this weekend against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It's unclear at this time exactly what type of role Triantos will play for the Cubs, who are currently 57-45 and would have the National League's top Wild Card spot if the season ended today. For now, though, it appears the 2021 second-round draft pick will get the chance to put his talents on display in the big leagues for the first time.

What can Cubs fans expect from James Triantos in MLB debut?

Feb 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman James Triantos against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

So far in 2026, Triantos has produced solid numbers at the plate in Triple-A. In 88 games with the Iowa Cubs this year, the 23-year-old has a .306 batting average, a .344 on-base percentage, and a .784 OPS with seven home runs, 52 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases. Last year, the young prospect hit .259 with seven homers, 47 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases in 110 games played across two minor league levels. His current marks for home runs and RBIs this season already match his career-high numbers in the minors for both statistical categories.

Defensively, Triantos has mostly played second and third base in his minor league career. But he also has some experience in the outfield, including 54 career appearances in center field. That sort of defensive flexibility could go a long way in the second-round pick's ability to carve out a role with Chicago.

The Cubs could be one of the teams looking to make a splash at this year's trade deadline. Chicago has dealt with multiple injuries to its pitching staff this season, which means the franchise could be in the market for a starting pitcher. But first, many Cubs fans will likely be interested to see how Triantos performs in his MLB debut, if he's officially called up.