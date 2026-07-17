Mets Reportedly Willing to Trade Almost Anyone, Including Francisco Lindor

The New York Mets are reportedly ready to consider trading away several big-name players on their roster.

The Mets have told opposing teams that they're willing to listen to offers for everyone except five players, according to SNY MLB insider Chelsea Janes. New York's seemingly untouchable players reportedly include outfielders Juan Soto, Carson Benge, and A.J. Ewing, as well as right-handed pitchers Nolan McLean and Christian Scott. Janes reports that this "doesn’t mean everyone will go," but that "the Mets will listen on just about everyone."

Most notably, shortstop Francisco Lindor was not mentioned as one of the players the Mets wouldn't consider moving at the deadline. But, according to Janes, "no one has given any indications the Mets are shopping him, though no one has said he is off the table either." Even if Lindor doesn't get traded, it certainly seems noteworthy that New York reportedly isn't ruling out the possibility of moving on from the five-time All-Star. And either way, the Mets are now undoubtedly going to be one of the teams worth monitoring as the trade deadline approaches.

What does the Mets' reported fire sale mean for the rest of the MLB?

Jul 12, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) walks off the mound after a blown save in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mets have had a disappointing season so far in 2026, to say the least. But New York has multiple valuable assets that should attract substantial interest from contenders at the deadline now that the team has made it clear it intends to sell. The Mets already traded left-handed pitcher David Peterson to the Chicago Cubs last month, but that was seemingly only the beginning of the team's midseason moves.

Toward the top of the list of current Mets who could be on the move over the next few weeks, right-hander Freddy Peralta will likely be one of the best available starting pitchers, especially if the Detroit Tigers decide to hold on to ace Tarik Skubal. And after the Boston Red Sox's recent turnaround, they might not be as willing to trade veteran closer Aroldis Chapman. That would make New York relievers Devin Williams and Luke Weaver some of the most highly coveted bullpen arms at the deadline.

While those are just a few of the high-profile names who could be leaving New York soon, the bottom line is the Mets are going to have a major impact on the upcoming trade deadline. They've seemingly identified the players they want to build around and made it clear that they'll at least listen to offers for anyone else. As a result, many baseball fans will be curious to see exactly who gets traded and whether any current Mets could be true difference-makers on a playoff team this season.