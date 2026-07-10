4 Best Starters at the Trade Deadline If Tigers Hold Tarik Skubal

The trade deadline is quickly approaching, and one of the biggest names to monitor over the next couple of weeks is Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

The Tigers enter Friday's action at 43-50, and it's unclear whether they'll trade the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner. If Skubal is on the move, Detroit will likely land an impressive package of prospects for the impending free agent. But if the Tigers try to go all in on a postseason run in the southpaw's final year under contract with the franchise, other pitcher-needy teams will have to look elsewhere.

Here are four starting pitchers who could be at the top of several contenders' wish lists if Skubal isn't made available at the trade deadline.

Freddy Peralta

Jul 1, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot could change for all of the teams on this list over the next couple of weeks. As of now, though, it seems like the New York Mets are destined to be sellers at this year's trade deadline.

The Mets are currently 40-54, sitting at the bottom of the National League East. If they do look to trade some of their valuable assets on expiring contracts, two-time All-Star Freddy Peralta would fit the bill. New York could even have the chance to get a few prospects for the 30-year-old now and then try to re-sign him in the offseason.

Robbie Ray

Jun 28, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to the Mets, the San Francisco Giants have one of the worst records in the National League right now. And just like Peralta, Giants left-hander Robbie Ray is a two-time All-Star who's set to be a free agent after the 2026 season.

The 34-year-old also has a Cy Young Award in his trophy cabinet. If the Tigers don't trade Skubal, Ray will likely be one of the top southpaw starters available at the deadline.

Sonny Gray

Jun 18, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is where things could start to get a little more interesting. Not too long ago, it seemed like the Boston Red Sox would unquestionably be sellers at the deadline. But now, Boston is on a six-game win streak and has improved to 43-48.

If the Red Sox continue to flip the script on their season, veteran right-hander Sonny Gray might not be on the move. The three-time All-Star is having a strong year, posting a 2.61 ERA in 16 starts. Depending on how the next few weeks go for Boston, Gray will be a name worth monitoring at the deadline.

Joe Ryan

Jun 24, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels like Minnesota Twins right-hander Joe Ryan has been constantly mentioned in trade talks for a while now. But, like the Red Sox, the Twins find themselves just on the outside of the American League Wild Card picture at 46-48.

Ryan isn't a free agent until 2028, which means Minnesota could land a more lucrative prospect package due to that extra year of team control. While it's unclear if the Twins will consider trading their ace, many contenders will likely be interested in at least checking on his availability.