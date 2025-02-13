Son of Former MLB All-Star Accepts Outright Assignment to Minor Leagues with Orioles
After being designated for assignment recently, outfielder Daz Cameron will remain in the Baltimore Orioles organization.
Per Jake Rill of MLB.com:
#Orioles announce that OF Daz Cameron has cleared outright waivers and been assigned to Triple-A Norfolk. He'll be in big league camp as a non-roster invitee.
Cameron, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Houston Astros (2017) and the son of former big-league All-Star Mike Cameron. He made his major league debut in 2020 with the Detroit Tigers and has appeared in games for Detroit and the Athletics over four major league seasons. A .201 career hitter, he's got 10 homers and 39 RBI.
A former top 100 prospect, he's got 75 home runs at the minor league level, where he's also a .254 hitter. A solid runner, he's got 167 steals in the minors as well.
As for his father, Mike really did the impossible for most Mariners fans: replace Ken Griffey Jr. in centerfield. After Griffey was traded to the Reds in 2000 for Cameron and a slew of others, Cameron became a fan favorite instantly. Over his four years with the M's, he helped the team get to the playoffs twice, and made the All-Star Game in 2001. He won two Gold Gloves with the M's over those four years and hit 25 homers in both 2001 and 2002.
In addition to the Mariners, he also played with the Chicago White Sox, Reds, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox and Florida Marlins over his 17-year career.
He won three Gold Gloves in total, stole 297 bases and was a .249 career hitter.
