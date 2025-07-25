Detroit Tigers' Double-A Affiliate Giving Away Special Prizes in Sparkling Promotion
The Erie SeaWolves are the two-time defending champions of the Eastern League, but three of their fans have a chance to be real winners on Saturday.
That night, when the SeaWolves – the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers – host the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees), the first 1,500 fans will receive what they believe to be a replica of the championship ring.
Three of the rings will be the genuine article, the same as the ones given to the champs, though. The impressive piece of jewelry consists of 81 stones – one to represent each of the SeaWolves’ 81 wins last season and bears the team logo on the front.
Markings on the sides include “Back 2 Back” and the Old English “D” lettering of the Tigers’ logo.
The ring giveaway is the latest in a string of top-notch promotions on this homestand, which included the debut of the John Oliver-created Erie Moon Mammoths alternate identity, Christmas in July and a Jackson Jobe bobblehead day.
Jobe was part of that SeaWolves championship team last season, starting 16 games, going 4-2 with a 1.95 record before his promotion to Triple-A Toledo and finally, Detroit. With the Tigers, he threw four innings over two relief appearances.
He entered this season ranked as the No. 3 prospect by Baseball America and the No. 5 by MLB Pipeline. He started the season with the Tigers and was 4-1 with a 4.22 ERA in 10 starts before undergoing Tommy John surgery in June.
The 2025 SeaWolves will have a chance to go back-to-back-to-back. They won the first-half Eastern League title in the Southwest Division and will compete in the league playoffs beginning Sept. 16.
Related MiLB Stories
RISING PROSPECTS: Carlos Lagrange, a New York pitching prospect, and Leonardo Bernal, a catcher in the St, Louis farm system, got promotions in the MLB Pipeline rankings. CLICK HERE
BIG DEAL: Ethan Holliday sets an MLB record before making first appearance with Colorado Rockies. CLICK HERE
THE NEXT GENERATION: Former MLB star’s son drafted by Toronto Blue Jays. CLICK HERE