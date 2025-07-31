BREAKING: Shohei Ohtani Leaves Game with Trainers in Worrisome Development
In a developing and worrisome story, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has left the game on Wednesday.
After throwing six consecutive balls against the Cincinnati Reds, Ohtani was seen by the trainers. At this time, there's no indication of what was bothering him.
Ohtani officially lasted three innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out four. He's been on the mend after missing the entire 2024 season on the mound with Tommy John surgery. He's worked back slowly and has thrown 15 innings now this season.
The Dodgers, the presumptive World Series favorites, were hoping to have Ohtani fully built up by the playoffs. They have dealt with several pitching injuries this season, with Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell missing several starts. Snell has only made two starts the entire campaign, but he's set to return from the injured list this upcoming weekend.
It should be noted that Ohtani remained in the game as a designated hitter, and the Dodgers can ill-afford to lose him from their lineup. At the time of this posting, he's hitting .271 with 38 home runs. He's in the conversation for the National League MVP, which he also won last year.
The Dodgers are off on Thursday, but they will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Steinbrenner Field.
First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as Clayton Kershaw takes the mound. With the trade deadline coming on Thursday, it remains to be seen what the roster will look like on that Friday contest.
Related MLB Stories
DEATH OF A LEGEND: Ryne Sandberg, the Baseball Hall of Famer, passed away at the age of 65 this week. CLICK HERE:
SKENES IS UNREAL! Paul Skenes is making rarely before seen history for the Pirates, doing it on both a season-long and career-long level. CLICK HERE:
REWRITING THE RECORD BOOKS: Though it came in a loss, Shohei Ohtani continued to change baseball history on Saturday night. CLICK HERE: