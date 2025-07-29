Baseball Hall of Famer Tragically Dies at Age of 65
National Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg has died at the age of 65, per multiple reports.
He had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2024.
One of the most beloved figures in Cubs history, he was a 16-year veteran who spent 15 years in Chicago, hitting .285 lifetime with 282 homers and 344 stolen bases. Named to the Hall of Fame in 2005, he was a 10-time All-Star, a nine-time Gold Glover and a seven-time Silver Slugger. He also won the MVP in 1984.
He led the National League in home runs with 40 in 1990, and he had five seasons of 25 home runs or more. He led the majors in total bases (344) in 1990 as well.
The Baseball Hall of Fame held its induction ceremony on Sunday afternoon in Cooperstown, N.Y. and Sandberg was not present, but President Jane Forbes Clark of the Hall of Fame did mention a quote from his induction ceremony in 2005 at the outset.
Clark issued a statement on Monday night:
“Ryne Sandberg had a relentless work ethic and an unshakable positive outlook. With it, he inspired all those who knew him. He always emphasized his respect for the way the game should be played, for his teammates and for the Hall of Fame, especially during his 2005 Induction speech. We send our deepest sympathies to his wife, Margaret, and his family, as we remember and celebrate his life.”
This is a developing story and we will keep you posted as possible tributes are announced.
