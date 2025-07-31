Houston Astros Reacquiring Carlos Correa Might Not Be as Impactful as You Think
After acquiring Ramon Urias late on Wednesday, the Houston Astros struck again on the trade market, bringing back longtime shortstop Carlos Correa in a trade from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.
Given that the team has Jeremy Pena set to return at shortstop, it seems likely that Correa will replace the injured Issac Paredes at third base. Urias will serve as a depth option for the organization.
Correa is a big name with a big resume, but will he make a big impact on Houston's lineup as they chase another American League West crown? That is certainly debatable, as evidenced by Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy.
Carlos Correa has the largest year-over-year drop in OPS from 2024 (.905) to 2025 (.704) in MLB (min. 300 PA in each season);
Carlos Correa: -.201
Mookie Betts: -.182
Brenton Doyle: -.172
Marcell Ozuna: -.166
An 11-year veteran, Correa spent the first seven years of his career in Houston, helping the Astros win the World Series in 2017. A three-time All-Star, he's a career .274 hitter with 194 home runs. He's hit 20 home runs or more in six different seasons and has also won a Gold Glove and a Platinum Glove.
The Astros have been besieged by injuries this season, but they remain in first place in the American League West by five games over the Seattle Mariners. They are currently missing Pena, Yordan Alvarez, Cristian Javier, Spencer Arrigheti, and Luis Garcia. Pena just began a rehab assignment on Tuesday at Triple-A Sugar Land and should be back this weekend.
In addition to Correa, they also acquired Jesus Sanchez in a deal with the Miami Marlins.
The Astros will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park over the weekend.
