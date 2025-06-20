Detroit Tigers' High-A Affiliate Boasts One of Deepest Prospect Cores in Baseball
The West Michigan Whitecaps, the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, have one of the best rosters in the minors, and it's been on display plenty of late.
Take infielder Kevin McGonigle, who is hitting a ridiculous .409 in 22 games with the Whitecaps. He's the No. 22 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He has four homers and 25 RBIs at the High-A level. He was the No. 37 pick in the 2023 draft and is projected to make his major league debut in 2027.
And then there's Josue Briceno, who is also a Top-100 prospect, who is a first base/catcher hybrid ranked at No. 75 overall. He's hitting .276 with a .401 on-base percentage. He has 14 homers and 43 RBIs. He has a 1.026 OPS.
In addition to these two stud prospects, the Whitecaps also house Max Clark, who is a Top-10 prospect in the game, and the system has Thayron Liranzo, who is a top prospect as well.
However, things aren't just good for Detroit at the minor league level, it's also good at the highest levels, where the Tigers enter Friday with the best record in the American League at 48-28.
Detroit made the American League Division Series a season ago and has their sights set on the World Series this year. Detroit hasn't won a title since 1984 and has the opportunity this year with the reigning American League Cy Young winner (Tarik Skubal) and a World Series-winning manager (AJ Hinch).
The Tigers will play the Rays on Friday night in Tampa.
