Who's on Third? It's a Question Mark for Detroit Tigers, but Minor Leaguer Working on Answer
The upside for the Detroit Tigers following their unsuccessful flirtation with free agent Alex Bregman? They’ll get a chance to take a closer look at some of the infielders at spring training in Lakeland, Florida -- players who one day could man third base at Comerica Park.
Start with Hao-Yu Lee, a 22-year-old who spent the 2024 season at Double-A Erie, where he hit. .298 with 12 home runs and 56 RBIs in 87 games, mostly at second base. But this spring, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound prospect is working at third base under the watchful eye of Joey Cora, Detroit’s infield coordinator.
The Tigers acquired Lee from the Phillies at the 2023 trade deadline, straight up for pitcher Michael Lorenzen. He is the No. 12 prospect for the Tigers, as rated by Baseball America, and in camp at TigerTown as a non-roster invitee.
“I'm really excited to get him in camp and get going,” Tigers managerA.J. Hinch told the Detroit Free Press about Lee. “I've heard all kinds of stories about him, his competitiveness, the edge he’s got, the baseball feel, the ability to play second base and third base, the at-bat quality, the potency behind it. So, he has a lot of good things going for him, and I'm excited to get him in camp.”
It isn’t expected that Lee will wind up with a roster spot when camp breaks next month. He’s got Matt Vierling, Andy Ibanez, Zach McKinstry and No. 7 prospect Jace Jung ahead of him.
This spring is all about the Tigers getting a good look at him, coaching him and thinking about the not-too-distant future.
“I'm going to introduce him to his teammates,” Hinch said. “We're going to get him in games. He's gonna be a part of our culture. And that's a pretty exciting player who's probably closer to helping us than he's been given credit for.”
Triple-A Toledo likely is the the next step on the ladder for Lee.
If third base is his destiny with the Tigers, that’s fine with the Taiwanese infielder, who grew up playing shortstop and third base.
“That's where I'm comfortable,” he said. “I feel natural on that side.”
