Detroit Tigers Top Prospect Could Have Easier Path to Starting Rotation in Wake of Injury News
Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch revealed that free agent acquisition Alex Cobb will miss about a month with a hip issue.
The team says "he received a PRP injection last week to address right hip inflammation that gradually occurred as he was building his throwing volume for spring training. He is scheduled to complete rehab daily."
With the news that Cobb won't be ready for Opening Day, that means a rotation job could be easier to come by for top prospect Jackson Jobe.
It would appear that Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty and Reese Olson have spots, with Jobe, Casey Mize, Kenta Maeda and others vying for the last two spots now.
The 22-year-old Jobe enters the season as the No. 5 overall prospect in the sport, per MLB Pipeline. He made his major league debut late in 2024 and helped the Tigers win a wild card series against the Houston Astros in October. He didn't allow a run in 4.0 regular season innings and pitched out of the bullpen upon arriving in Detroit.
Jobe is the former No. 3 overall pick from the MLB Draft (2021). We recently heard that he added two pitches to his pitch mix in order to get more strikeouts.
Detroit is coming off a season in which they advanced to the American League Division Series, losing to the Cleveland Guardians in that round. They finished third in the American League Central. In addition to adding Flaherty and Cobb, the Tigers also added free agent infielder Gleyber Torres.
Related MiLB Stories
LOWDER DEALING WITH INJURY: Cincinnati Reds top prospect Rhett Lowder, who impressed in his 2024 debut, is dealing with an elbow problem at the outset of Reds camp. CLICK HERE:
MAURICIO BEHIND SCHEDULE: After tearing his ACL in winter ball in 2023, New York Mets top prospect Ronny Mauricio won't appear in spring training games for about a month. CLICK HERE:
SCHEDULE OUT: The Dunedin Blue Jays, the Low-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, have released their 2025 schedule. CLICK HERE: