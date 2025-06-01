Detroit Tigers' Top Prospect Finishes Absurd May on High Note, Belts Big Grand Slam
Detroit Tigers' top prospect Josue Briceno, who hit three home runs in a game earlier this week, closed out May in a big way on Saturday night, popping a massive grand slam for the High-A West Michigan Whitecaps.
Isn't it grand, Josue Briceño?
The @Tigers' No. 4 prospect belts a grand slam for his 12th homer of the season, raising his OPS in May to 1.298 for the High-A @WMWhitecaps:
Briceno, 20, is the No. 81 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He's hitting .268 with 12 homers and 37 RBis this season. He pairs with top prospect Max Clark to make up one of the most exciting prospect rosters in the entire sport. He's expected to make his major league debut in 2027.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Tigers officials note that he used the time off from the injury to get more athletic, specifically in his lower half, and that allowed him to take off in the AFL. His power, combined with his barrel control, could lead to strong offensive numbers as he continues to climb the ladder.
One of the biggest questions for Detroit is where he'll play long-term. A catcher by nature, he suffered a knee injury in 2024 and has spent some time at first base as a result.
At the big-league level, the Tigers enter play on Sunday at 38-21 and in first place in the American League Central. They'll take on the Kansas City Royals at 2:10 p.m. ET at Kauffman Stadium.
