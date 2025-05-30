Detroit Tigers' Top Prospect Puts Together Stat Line Never Seen in Baseball History
Playing for the High-A West Michigan Whitecaps on Thursday, Detroit Tigers' top prospect Josue Briceno made some never-before-seen baseball history: He hit three home runs AND stole home in a game.
Per Dan Hasty, who is the voice of the West Michigan Whitecaps, on social media:
On Thursday, @Tigers prospect Josue Briceño pulled off the rarest of feats: hitting three home runs while stealing home in the same game.
This hasn’t occurred in @MiLB since since they began archiving statistics in 2005, while the same is true for @MLB since 1901.
Briceno, 20, is the No. 81 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He pairs with teammate Max Clark to make up one of the best prospect duos in the sport and is slated to make his major league debut in 2027. Listed as a catcher and a first baseman, it will be interesting how Detroit continues to develop him as he moves forward. He dealt with a knee injury in 2024.
He's hitting .268 this season with a .383 on-base percentage. His big night gives him 11 homers and 33 RBIs for the season. He has a robust .993 OPS.
At the major-league level, the Tigers are back in action on Friday night against the division-rival Kanas City Royals. First pitch from Kauffman Stadium is set for 8:10 p.m. ET as right-hander Casey Mize pitches for Detroit against right-hander Seth Lugo.
Mize, the former No. 1 overall pick in the draft, is 6-1 this season with a 2.45 ERA. Lugo is 3-4 with a 3.02.
