Detroit Tigers Top Prospect Wins Big-Time Award in Minor Leagues
Detroit Tigers' top prospect Josue Briceno, who hit three home runs in a game last week for High-A West Michigan, has been named the Hitter of the Week in the Midwest League. He hit five total home runs, had 12 RBIs and scored eight runs for the Whitecaps.
The announcement was made by Minor League Baseball on Monday.
Briceno, 20, is the No. 81 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He's hitting .262 with 12 homers and 37 RBIs this season. He pairs with top prospects Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle to make up one of the most exciting prospect rosters in the entire sport. He's expected to make his major league debut in 2027. In addition to Clark, McGonigle and Briceno, the Tigers also have Thayron Liranzo (Double-A) in the MLB Pipeline Top 100.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Tigers officials note that he used the time off from the injury to get more athletic, specifically in his lower half, and that allowed him to take off in the AFL. His power, combined with his barrel control, could lead to strong offensive numbers as he continues to climb the ladder.
One of the biggest questions for Detroit is where he'll play long-term. A catcher by nature, he suffered a knee injury in 2024 and has spent some time at first base as a result.
At the big-league level, the Tigers are 39-21 and own the best record in the American League. They'll take on the White Sox on Monday night at 7:40 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
TORK' TIME: Spencer Torkelson, the former No. 1 pick in the draft, is in historic company of the last 25 years for the Tigers. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC COMPANY: Gunnar Henderson has joined multiple Hall of Famers in Baltimore Orioles team history with a hot start to his career. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC GEM: Framber Valdez threw an 83-pitch complete game on Saturday. Just how rare is that? CLICK HERE: