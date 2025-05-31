Fastball

Houston Astros' Lefty Accomplishes Something Not Seen in Last 32 Years of League History

You've heard of the "Maddux?" Well, Framber Vadez pulled a "Glavine" on Friday night in a Houston Astros' win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Brady Farkas

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Daikin Park on May 30.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Daikin Park on May 30. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night 2-1 thanks to a walk-off home run from Yainier Diaz and a complete-game masterpiece from left-hander Framber Valdez.

With the win, the Astros are now 31-26 and in first place in the American League West. They lead the Seattle Mariners by 0.5 games. The Rays are 29-28 and in second place in the American League East.

Valdez was exceptional in this one, going all nine innings, giving up just one run on three hits. He walked one and struck out nine. Remarkably efficient, he threw just 83 pitches, joining some extremely rare baseball history.

Per @OptaSTATS:

Framber Valdez of the @astros is the first MLB lefty to toss a complete game in which he had fewer than a dozen pitches in every inning since Tom Glavine on June 15, 1993.

Glavine's Braves won that game 2-1 in walkoff fashion - just like Houston did tonight.

Considering Glavine is a Hall of Famer and one of the best lefties in baseball history, that's great company to be in for Valdez.

He's now 5-4 on the season with a 3.12 ERA. A two-time All-Star, he also helped the Astros win the 2022 World Series. He's gone 73-45 lifetime and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Zack Littell will pitch for Tampa Bay while Colton Gordon will take the ball for the 'Stros.

Related MLB Stories

HISTORY FOR WITT: Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals is doing things no one has ever done with his blend of power and speed. CLICK HERE:

OHTANI ALL BY HIMSELF: Shohei Ohtani has put up numbers that no player ever has before June 1. CLICK HERE:

HAPPY 30: Yoan Moncada hit a home run on his 30th birthday for the Los Angeles Angels, making him part of a fun note in the team's history. CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History