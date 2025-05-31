Houston Astros' Lefty Accomplishes Something Not Seen in Last 32 Years of League History
The Houston Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night 2-1 thanks to a walk-off home run from Yainier Diaz and a complete-game masterpiece from left-hander Framber Valdez.
With the win, the Astros are now 31-26 and in first place in the American League West. They lead the Seattle Mariners by 0.5 games. The Rays are 29-28 and in second place in the American League East.
Valdez was exceptional in this one, going all nine innings, giving up just one run on three hits. He walked one and struck out nine. Remarkably efficient, he threw just 83 pitches, joining some extremely rare baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS:
Framber Valdez of the @astros is the first MLB lefty to toss a complete game in which he had fewer than a dozen pitches in every inning since Tom Glavine on June 15, 1993.
Glavine's Braves won that game 2-1 in walkoff fashion - just like Houston did tonight.
Considering Glavine is a Hall of Famer and one of the best lefties in baseball history, that's great company to be in for Valdez.
He's now 5-4 on the season with a 3.12 ERA. A two-time All-Star, he also helped the Astros win the 2022 World Series. He's gone 73-45 lifetime and will be a free agent at the end of the season.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Zack Littell will pitch for Tampa Bay while Colton Gordon will take the ball for the 'Stros.
Related MLB Stories
HISTORY FOR WITT: Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals is doing things no one has ever done with his blend of power and speed. CLICK HERE:
OHTANI ALL BY HIMSELF: Shohei Ohtani has put up numbers that no player ever has before June 1. CLICK HERE:
HAPPY 30: Yoan Moncada hit a home run on his 30th birthday for the Los Angeles Angels, making him part of a fun note in the team's history. CLICK HERE: