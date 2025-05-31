Former No. 1 Overall Draft Pick Making Rare History For Detroit Tigers of Last 25 Years
The Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Friday night as Spencer Torkelson went deep for the 14th time this season.
With that blast, he's joined a rare club in team history over the last 25 years, according to @TigersPR:
Tigers since 2000 to have 14+ home runs in the team's first 58 games of a season:
Spencer Torkelson, 2025 (14)
Victor Martinez, 2014 (14)
Miguel Cabrera, 2013 (17)
Miguel Cabrera, 2010 (18)
Gary Sheffield, 2007 (15)
The former No. 1 overall pick in the draft (2020), Torkelson is now hitting .242 with the 14 homers, 42 RBIs and a .352 on-base percentage. He's been a big part of why the Tigers are 38-20 and owners of the best record in the American League.
It's been an up-and-down career for Torkelson so far, who played only 92 big-leagues last year around his struggles, but he appears to have found a solidified role this year.
He pairs with Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter and Gleyber Torres to make up one of the better lineups in the AL, and Detroit appears primed for a second consecutive run to October after losing in the American League Division Series a season ago.
The Tigers and Royals will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Michael Wacha will take the ball for Kansas City while reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal goes for Detroit.
Wacha is out to a 3-4 start this season while Skubal is 5-2 with a 2.49 ERA. He threw a complete-game shutout in his last time out.
