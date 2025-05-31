Fastball

Former No. 1 Overall Draft Pick Making Rare History For Detroit Tigers of Last 25 Years

Spencer Torkelson, who has an up-and-down tenure with the Tigers, hit his 14th home run on Friday night in a win over the Kansas City Royals.

Brady Farkas

Detroit Tigers first base Spencer Torkelson (20) looks on during an at bat in the first inning of the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park on May 24.
Detroit Tigers first base Spencer Torkelson (20) looks on during an at bat in the first inning of the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park on May 24. / Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Friday night as Spencer Torkelson went deep for the 14th time this season.

With that blast, he's joined a rare club in team history over the last 25 years, according to @TigersPR:

Tigers since 2000 to have 14+ home runs in the team's first 58 games of a season:

Spencer Torkelson, 2025 (14)
Victor Martinez, 2014 (14)
Miguel Cabrera, 2013 (17)
Miguel Cabrera, 2010 (18)
Gary Sheffield, 2007 (15)

The former No. 1 overall pick in the draft (2020), Torkelson is now hitting .242 with the 14 homers, 42 RBIs and a .352 on-base percentage. He's been a big part of why the Tigers are 38-20 and owners of the best record in the American League.

It's been an up-and-down career for Torkelson so far, who played only 92 big-leagues last year around his struggles, but he appears to have found a solidified role this year.

He pairs with Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter and Gleyber Torres to make up one of the better lineups in the AL, and Detroit appears primed for a second consecutive run to October after losing in the American League Division Series a season ago.

The Tigers and Royals will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Michael Wacha will take the ball for Kansas City while reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal goes for Detroit.

Wacha is out to a 3-4 start this season while Skubal is 5-2 with a 2.49 ERA. He threw a complete-game shutout in his last time out.

Related MLB Stories

HISTORY FOR WITT: Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals is doing things no one has ever done with his blend of power and speed. CLICK HERE:

OHTANI ALL BY HIMSELF: Shohei Ohtani has put up numbers that no player ever has before June 1. CLICK HERE:

HAPPY 30: Yoan Moncada hit a home run on his 30th birthday for the Los Angeles Angels, making him part of a fun note in the team's history. CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History