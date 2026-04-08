Jorge Soler Charges Mound As Brawl Breaks Out Against Former Team

Many Atlanta Braves fans likely remember outfielder and designated hitter Jorge Soler as the World Series MVP from the team's most recent championship in 2021. But now, there are plenty of people who will know Soler as one of the main characters in a benches-clearing brawl on Tuesday night.

A fight broke out during the fifth inning of Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Atlanta Braves. Soler, now playing for the Angels, hit a first-pitch home run off Braves pitcher Reynaldo López in the first inning. As the broadcasters pointed out, that was Soler's fifth career homer against López and improved the slugger to 14-for-23 lifetime when facing the Atlanta hurler.

In his second at-bat of the game, Soler was hit by a pitch. And when López threw a high heater to the backstop on the first pitch of Soler's third at-bat, that's when tensions flared. López and Soler stared each other down for a bit and slowly walked toward one another before the Angels' slugger charged the mound. Both players threw some haymakers, but none of the punches seemingly connected before the two players were separated.

Ramifications from Tuesday's brawl between Braves and Angels

Apr 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Reynaldo Lopez (40) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Soler and López were obviously ejected from the game following this incident. While it's unclear right now exactly what additional punishments will be handed out to the players involved, both will likely receive suspensions and fines.

Due to the nature of interleague play, the Angels and Braves only have one more game against each other this year on Wednesday. It's always possible that more drama could ensue in that final game, but it'd likely be in both teams' best interest to move on from this situation.

Many baseball fans will undoubtedly be curious to see if anything happens the next time Soler and López face off, however. It's technically possible that the Angels and Braves could find themselves playing one another later this year in the World Series. On the other hand, Soler or Lopez could be traded at some point and wind up on a team that has another matchup against their adversary. Either way, this is a brawl that many fans likely won't forget for some time.