Dodgers Pitching Prospect Christian Zazueta Generating Tons of Buzz in Double-A

The Los Angeles Dodgers have multiple prospects who are garnering attention in the minors this year. Among them, right-handed pitcher Christian Zazueta is one of the young players in the Dodgers' farm system who's made some noise recently.

Zazueta, Los Angeles' No. 8 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, tossed four solid innings in just his second Double-A start on Wednesday. The 21-year-old gave up one run on four hits and one walk while striking out eight in the Tulsa Drillers' 10-3 victory over the Wichita Wind Surge, the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

Dodgers outfield prospects Josue De Paula and Mike Sirota also stood out in Tulsa's game on Wednesday. But, on the pitching side of things, Zazueta has certainly made his presence known through the first two Double-A outings of his minor league career.

Christian Zazueta is emerging as one of the top arms in the Dodgers' farm system

Lids, inside the Mall of Victor Valley, received a fresh shipment of Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees hats with World Series patches on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The New York Yankees signed Zazueta in 2022 out of Mexico. The Dodgers then acquired the young hurler in the 2024 trade that saw left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson head to New York. Ferguson posted a 5.13 ERA in 42 games with the Yankees before getting sent to the Houston Astros at the 2024 trade deadline. Based on how Zazueta has pitched recently, that's one trade New York's front office might come to regret.

So far in 2026, the 21-year-old has posted a 3.43 ERA in 13 games across two minor league levels, racking up 82 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings. But, most notably, Zazueta has a 1.00 ERA through his first two Double-A starts. The young righty has given up just one run in nine innings with the Drillers, while also only walking one batter and striking out 16.

Since Zazueta was just called up to Double-A toward the end of June, he's most likely not in a position to contribute to the Dodgers' quest for a third-straight World Series title this year. Given all the hype and excitement surrounding the highly touted prospect, though, it'll be interesting to see if his name comes up in any trade rumors at this year's deadline as Los Angeles inevitably looks to go all in on hoisting another trophy this fall.