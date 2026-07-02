Josue De Paula, Mike Sirota Give Dodgers Fans a Glimpse of the Future in Double-A

Two of the Los Angeles Dodgers' top prospects turned in strong performances in Double-A to kick off July.

Outfielders Josue De Paula and Mike Sirota launched back-to-back home runs for the Double-A Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday. De Paula, MLB Pipeline's No. 4 overall prospect for 2026, got things started by drilling a two-run homer in the second inning that just got over the right-center field wall. Sirota, MLB Pipeline's No. 11 overall prospect for 2026, followed that up with a solo shot that ended up in the same vicinity as De Paula's blast.

De Paula wasn't done there, though. The 21-year-old left the yard again in the eighth inning to give him a multi-homer performance. The lefty-swinging slugger finished Wednesday's game 4-for-5 at the plate with two home runs, four RBIs, and four runs scored. Sirota went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs, and two runs scored in Tulsa's 10-3 win over the Wichita Wind Surge, the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

Josue De Paula and Mike Sirota are making plenty of noise in the minors

Feb 19, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Josue De Paula poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

De Paula and Sirota have both been turning heads this season. De Paula has spent the entire 2026 campaign at Double-A so far, where he's posted a .322 batting average, a .419 on-base percentage, and a .982 OPS with 15 homers, 64 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases in 73 games. Sirota, on the other hand, has split time between High-A and Double-A this year. In 70 total games, the 23-year-old has a .325 batting average, a .483 on-base percentage, and a 1.057 OPS with 13 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases. Sirota is also in the midst of a remarkable streak in which he's reached base safely in 65 consecutive games.

Despite their impressive numbers, the young outfielders will likely continue their development in the minors this year. De Paula and Sirota both have minimal Double-A experience and have yet to make their Triple-A debuts. And the Dodgers already have Teoscar Hernández, Andy Pages, and Kyle Tucker in the big league outfield, which has led to other prospects like James Tibbs III remaining in Triple-A.

With the trade deadline approaching, though, Los Angeles could look to add to its championship-caliber roster. And depending on who the back-to-back World Series champions target at the deadline, other teams may try to land a prospect package headlined by either De Paula or Sirota.