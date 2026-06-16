Don't Expect to See Kade Anderson or Ryan Sloan in Mariners' Rotation Anytime Soon

It doesn't sound like the Seattle Mariners' top two pitching prospects are being considered as options to join the big league rotation at this time.

The Mariners are "reassessing" their current plans for the team's starting pitching staff, according to The Seattle Times' Adam Jude. But Jude also reported that Seattle's top pitching prospects, left-hander Kade Anderson and right-hander Ryan Sloan, "are not part of the team's immediate plans" for its rotation. As things stand, the "expectation remains for both prospects to figure into the M's mix in some capacity by late summer," according to Jude.

Anderson is Seattle's No. 2 prospect behind infielder Colt Emerson and MLB Pipeline's No. 6 overall prospect for 2026. Meanwhile, Sloan is the Mariners' No. 3 prospect and No. 19 in MLB Pipeline's latest rankings. Both young hurlers have spent all of the 2026 season so far in Double-A, and neither of them has made their Triple-A debut yet. But they've turned enough heads to spark speculation about whether they could impact the big league club at some point this year.

Mariners fans will have to wait patiently for Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan to arrive in the majors

Feb 19, 2026; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Ryan Sloan (97) during spring training photo day in Peoria, AZ. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Anderson has absolutely dominated Double-A hitters in his first season of minor league action. The 21-year-old has posted a 1.13 ERA in his first 11 Double-A starts and has racked up 82 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings. The 2025 third-overall draft pick has given up seven runs all year, which is also the same number of walks he's allowed on the season to date.

Sloan, on the other hand, has produced a 4.44 ERA in 11 Double-A starts so far in 2026, striking out 58 batters in 46 2/3 innings. Regardless of any stats, though, the 20-year-old is a highly touted arm in Seattle's farm system. In fact, according to Jude, some pundits believe the 2024 second-round pick is the Mariners' best pitching prospect "from a pure stuff perspective" since Félix Hernández.

With the way Anderson, in particular, has thrown the ball this year, it's not surprising that some Mariners fans are likely wondering how much longer he'll remain at Double-A. But it seems like, for now, Anderson and Sloan will continue their development in the minors. And even though they haven't pitched at Triple-A yet, the two young arms could have a role to play with Seattle later this season.