Seattle Mariners Prospect Logan Evans Named Minor League Pitcher of The Week
The Seattle Mariners starting rotation has still been trying to find a suitable fill-in for injured pitcher George Kirby.
The 2023 All-Star began the year on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. The Mariners have used pitchers Luis F. Castillo (not to be confused with the team's three-time All-Star pitcher Luis M. Castillo) and Emerson Hancock in three starts. And one of the team's top pitching prospects could be due up next after earning a weekly honor.
Logan Evans is considered the most pro-ready pitching prospect in Seattle's farm. And he recently was named Minor League Pitcher of the Week for his latest start with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.
Evans pitched six innings and allowed one earned run on two hits in a 3-1 loss against the Sacramento River Cats on April 9. He struck out seven and didn't walk a batter.
This season is Evans first with the Rainiers. The 23 year-old was selected in the 12th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Pittsburgh. He was originally projected as a reliever, but has quickly developed into a legitimate starting pitching prospect.
Evans had a 3.20 ERA in 32 appearances (22 starts) in 2024 with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers in 2024. He struck out 98 batters in 107 innings pitched. This season with Tacoma, Evans has made three starts and has posted a 4.30 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 14.2 innings pitched.
The Mariners will begin the first leg of a nine-game road trip with the first of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. The team re-slotted the starting rotation to a four-man rotation and Luis Castillo, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo will pitch the series. Miller, Woo and Logan Gilbert threw during the team's most recent series against the Texas Rangers.
Seattle won't have an off day after the series against the Reds to re-order the starting rotation for the second leg of the road trip against the Toronto Blue Jays. And that might be when Evans gets his opportunity.
