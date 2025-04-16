Seattle Mariners Pitching Prospect Logan Evans Unlikely to be Called up
The Seattle Mariners most pro-ready pitching prospect will likely have to wait a little bit longer until he gets his opportunity in the major leagues.
The Mariners' 2023 12th-round draft pick, Logan Evans, is coming off two consecutive solid starts with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. On April 9, Evans pitched six innings and struck out seven batters while allowing one earned run on two hits. On April 15, Evans fanned another seven in 5.1 innings pitched and allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits.
Evans was named the Minor League Pitcher of the week for his outing on April 5.
Seattle has tried to find a suitable replacement to fill in for injured starting pitcher George Kirby. He began the season on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Emerson Hancock and Luis F. Castillo (not three-time All-Star and Mariners starting pitcher Luis M. Castillo) have filled in for Kirby for three starts. Seattle has re-slotted the starting rotation to begin the current nine-game road trip to skip past the fifth spot in the rotation.
Kirby isn't expected to return until at least early May. And Seattle won't be able to re-slot the rotation due to a lack of an off-day between road series against the Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays.
Evans' recent string of solid showings in Triple-A led to speculation that he could be get his first call up to the majors. But reports from earlier in the week indicate that the Mariners will bring Hancock back up for the series against the Blue Jays.
Hancock has started 16 games for Seattle since 2023 and has built a rapport with the coaching staff.
But if Evans continues at his current trajectory, then it won't be long until he gets his chance. Evans has a 3.60 ERA this season with 19 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched in four starts.
