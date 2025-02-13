Former Boston Red Sox Key Trade Acquisition Could Find Himself in Minor Leagues After Big Move
On Wednesday night, the Boston Red Sox came to a contract agreement with longtime Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. The deal makes the Red Sox one of the favorites in the American League, as they now have a lineup featuring Bregman, Trevor Story, Triston Casas and Rafael Devers. Furthermore, they have All-Star Game MVP Jarren Duran at the top of the lineup, and they added Walker Buehler and Garrett Crochet to the starting rotation.
The ramifications of signing Bregman will be felt all the way down the roster, as the move impacts infielder Vaughn Grissom and top prospects Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer, both of who are knocking on the big-league door.
Grissom, who was acquired in the Chris Sale trade last year with the Atlanta Braves, came into camp with 20 extra pounds of muscle and the expectation that the second base job would be his, but now, it looks like it won't be. Bregman figures to play second, though that hasn't been announced yet.
Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reminds us that Grissom does have minor league options left, signifying that he could end up there at the beginning of the year.
Vaughn Grissom’s status at second remains in question, too, though he also has minor-league options remaining.
Grissom made his debut with Atlanta in 2023, hitting .291 over 41 games with five home runs and 18 RBI, but he struggled through injury and sickness during his first year in Boston. He hit .190 in 31 games and did not pop a home run.
The Red Sox open up the season on March 27 against the Texas Rangers. They finished 81-81 a season ago.
