Former Chicago White Sox Gold Glover Signs MiLB Deal with Angels
Former Chicago White Sox infielder Yolmer Sanchez has signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels. He'll earn invitation to spring training.
Taylor Blake Ward of the Sports Tribune had the information on social media:
Yolmer Sánchez among Angels spring invites, who to my knowledge, was not a publicly reported signing -- Sánchez won a Gold Glove in 2019 but has played just 28 games in the Majors since 2019 with a 64 OPS+ over span
Now 32, Sanchez has spent parts of eight seasons in the big leagues with the White Sox, Boston Red Sox and Mets. He has not appeared in a major league game since 2022. He was a regular starter for the White Sox in 2018-2019, winning that Gold Glove in 2019. Never much of a threat at the plate, he is a career .243 hitter with 32 homers and 30 stolen bases.
Sanchez did actually lead the American League in triples (10) during the 2018 season as a member of the White Sox.
Though he hasn't played in the majors in the last two years, he has appeared steadily in the minors, playing 117 games at Gwinnett (Braves Triple-A) in 2023 and 111 for Syracuse (Mets Triple-A) in 2024. He hit .236 and .226 in those seasons, respectively.
In Anaheim, he'll re-connect with his old White Sox teammate, Tim Anderson, who was also signed to a minor league deal this offseason.
The Angels are coming off a season that saw them finish last in the American League West.
