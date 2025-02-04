Former Boston Red Sox World Series Champion Makes Shocking Announcement
Former Boston Red Sox slugging designated hitter J.D. Martinez has no plans to retire this offseason, even though he doesn't have a job as spring training approaches.
We heard this past weekend that Martinez wants to play, but he's already lined up his next gig for when his playing days end, whenever that is.
Per Chris Cotillo of MassLive:
J.D. Martinez plans to transition to professional pickleball after his baseball career. He signed an exclusive deal with pickleball company JOOLA today.
“I see pickleball as a sport I’ll be involved in for the long run and JOOLA’s commitment to the sport and my personal growth in the game makes this partnership even more special,” said Martinez.
Pickleball is quite popular these days, and Martinez clearly has a passion for the sport...
A 14-year veteran of the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, Martinez has been one of the most productive players in baseball over the last several years.
A three-time Silver Slugger winner, he owns a .283 lifetime average. He's popped 331 homers and driven in 1,071 runs. He has five seasons with 30 homers or more, including two of 40 or more. He also led all of baseball in RBI (130) back in 2018. Martinez has five seasons of more than 100 RBI and is a six-time All-Star. He helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series.
He had 33 homers for the Dodgers just two seasons ago and then signed a one-year deal with the Mets before the 2024 season, hitting .235 with 16 homers and 69 RBI. He helped the Mets get to the National League Championship Series and is universally regarded as a good clubhouse presence.
