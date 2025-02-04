Tampa Bay Rays Make Role For Major Trade Acquisition Clear Heading into Spring Training
According to a report from MLB.com, Christopher Morel of the Tampa Bay Rays is set to be the team's starting left fielder in 2025.
Christopher Morel has worked around the infield, but he’s set to be the starting left fielder. Richie Palacios has played plenty of second base as well, but he’s likely to get plenty of work in left and center alongside Morel and Jonny DeLuca.
The 25-year-old Morel has spent just 20 games in left field during his career, playing 97 at third base, 73 at second base, 69 in center field and 15 at shortstop, so this will certainly be an adjustment for him.
Acquired in a trade with the Chicago Cubs last summer, Morel is more known for his power at the plate. He's just a career .223 hitter but already has 63 home runs in just 372 games. He 21 total home runs last season between his two stops.
Morel's move to the outfield coincides with the Rays having a glut of talented infielders season. Brandon Lowe, Yandy Diaz and Junior Caminero figure to mainstays at second base, first base and third base, while Taylor Walls and Jose Caballero can play short. Furthermore, the Rays signed Ha-seong Kim, who is expected to be ready by May and they also have Carson Williams, the top defensive shortstop in all of minor league baseball, waiting in the wings.
The Rays went 80-82 last season, finishing fourth in the American League East. They will play their home games this season at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa because of damage sustained by Tropicana Field during Hurricane Milton.
