Houston Astros Former MVP Reportedly Already Working on Big Change
Houston Astros star Jose Altuve is reportedly already working out in left field in advance of the team getting to spring training within the next two weeks.
Per Chandler Rome of The Athletic on social media:
Joe Espada said Jose Altuve has been working in left field for the last couple weeks. He is still taking ground balls at second base, too.
"I'm not going to commit to a number of games, but that's something that we are looking at to create some flexibility."
This is certainly interesting on multiple fronts. We heard a few weeks ago that Altuve was willing to move to left field if it meant that Alex Bregman comes back to Houston. Does this signify that Altuve knows something more about that situation? Bregman remains a free agent still.
If Bregman doesn't come back to Houston, is this move really necessary? Altuve has never played left field in his entire major league or minor league career. The Astros have versatile players that can play out there, including slugger Yordan Alvarez.
Furthermore, since the team missed out on Jorge Polanco, who could have played second, Altuve should continue to have second base on lock for himself.
Now 34 years old, Altuve is a nine-time All-Star and a former MVP. He helped the Astros win the World Series in 2017 and 2022. He's also a three-time batting champion and a seven-time Silver Slugger.
The Astros won the American League West last season before being eliminated in the playoffs by the Detroit Tigers.
