Former Chicago White Sox Top Prospect Fails to Make Roster, Heads Back to Triple-A
The Chicago White Sox haven't officially set their Opening Day roster yet, but with the occasion just one week away, they are getting closer.
The Sox made another roster move on Wednesday, sending former top prospect Oscar Colas down to Triple-A Charlotte.
Insider Francys Romero had that information on social media:
Colas was once a very highly-regarded prospect out of Cuba, who was ranked No. 2 in the team's system back in 2023 (per MLB Pipeline).
Now 26 years old, he's had 78 games of major league experience in his career. He played 65 games for the White Sox in 2023 and 13 for them in 2024. He's a career .223 hitter in the majors with five homers and 23 RBI. He hit .246 for Triple-A Charlotte last season.
Given that the White Sox are in a massive rebuilding effort, there would seem to be opportunities for Colas to work his way back, but evidently he'll need to wait for injuries or poor performance to re-open that door.
The White Sox went 41-121 a season ago, setting the Modern Era record for losses in a season. Things don't figure to be much better this season after the group traded away ace Garrett Crochet, but there are success stories percolating in the minor leagues.
Chicago now has one of the best farm systems in baseball and has several prospects on the verge of debuting, including Noan Schultz and catcher Kyle Teel.
The White Sox open the season on March 27 at home against the Los Angeles Angels.
