Former Cleveland Guardians Outfielder Resurfaces in Minor Leagues as Relief Pitcher
Playing for the High-A Lake County Captains on Wednesday, former Cleveland Guardians outfielder Tyler Naquin resurfaced as a hard-throwing reliever.
The 34-year-old has transitioned to a pitcher and threw a scoreless inning, featuring a mid-90s fastball and a very solid slider.
Minor League Baseball's official website says that while this was his first performance at High-A, it's not his first performance of the season.
Naquin spent the early portion of the summer making Rookie-level appearances in the Arizona Complex League. He posted a 5.14 ERA across 13 outings, but a pair of multirun appearances stained the overall mark -- batters hit just .170 against him, while he didn’t allow a hit in his final five outings at the level.
The Texas native was the No. 15 pick in the 2012 draft and spent five years with Cleveland, and then some time with the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox and New York Mets. A lifetime .263 hitter, he had 61 career home runs, including 19 for the Reds in 2021. He helped the Guardians reach the World Series in 2016, which they lost to the Chicago Cubs in seven games. He appeared in five games of that Fall Classic, hitting .143 (1-for-7).
The Guardians enter play on Thursday at 43-48 and in fourth place in the American League Central. They have lost seven of their last 10 games.
They'll be back in action against the White Sox on Thursday night with first pitch at 7:40 p.m. ET. The White Sox are 31-62 through 93 games.
