Former Elite Reliever, in Camp with Giants on MiLB Deal, Takes Positive Step in Injury Recovery
Former elite reliever Lou Trivino is taking a positive step in his comeback attempt on Wednesday, per a report from Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.
Trivino signed a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants earlier this offseason and is attempting to make the roster.
Per Slusser:
Lou Trevino is fully healthy after TJ surgery and throwing a BP today. The new UCL “was like changing the transmission” he says. Loves being back with Bob Melvin and Matt Chapman.
Trivino, a 33-year-old Pennsylvania native, has appeared in five major league seasons with the Athletics and New York Yankees. Lifetime, he's 21-25 with a 3.86 ERA. He appeared in 260 games for the A's before being traded to the Yankees in 2022.
With the A's, he turned into one of the better relievers in the American League, appearing in 69 games in 2018, 61 in 2019, 20 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and 71 in 2021. He helped the Athletics to the playoffs in both 2018 and 2020.
With the Yankees, he turned in a 1.66 ERA over 25 games after the trade. He hasn't appeared in a major league game since that 2022 season, but he did make 11 minor league appearances last year, going 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA.
Trivino will try to help the Giants improve upon a fourth-place finish in the National League West from a season ago. As for the A's, they've moved on to Sacramento, where they are trying to overcome their own fourth-place finish in the American League West.
