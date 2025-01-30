Seattle Mariners Release Video of Ichiro Suzuki Receiving Hall of Fame Call
Last week, Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki earned election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. By getting 99.7 percent of the vote, Ichiro is one of the highest vote-getters of all-time. He'll be enshrined later this July alongside Billy Wagner, CC Sabathia, Dick Allen and Dave Parker.
On Thursday, the M's released the video of Ichiro's "Call to the Hall." You can watch it below:
Always serious, Ichiro was relying on his translator during the phone call, but you could see him let his guard down when the call ended. For a player who was often stoic, that emotion was refreshing.
Ichiro was a professional for 28 seasons between his time in Japan and the United States. He played for the Mariners, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins, earning more than 4,300 combined professional hits. He was a 10-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover. He also won two batting titles and three Silver Slugger Awards.
He helped the Mariners to an American-League record 116 wins in 2001 and also helped the M's get to the ALCS that same year. Sadly, he never got to the playoffs with the Mariners again, but his legacy lives on. He won the Rookie of the Year and the American League MVP that season.
Ichiro is the the first Japanese player to make the Hall of Fame. He will be the third player with a Mariners logo on his Hall of Fame plaque, joining Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez.
The ceremony is July 27.
