Former Seattle Mariners Star to Play in Caribbean Series For Dominican Republic
Former Seattle Mariners star Robinson Cano will be joining the Dominican Republic team as they head off for the Caribbean Series, which begins on Jan. 31.
Cano will be playing with Leones del Escogido, who just captured the Dominican Winter League championship. The Caribbean Series features a league representative from the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Japan, who will be making its first appearance as a guest.
The tournament will be played in Mexico.
Former Mariners Alex Colome, Phillips Valdez and Jose Marmolejos are also representing the Dominican Republic.
Cano made three All-Star Game appearances and hit .296 with 107 homers in five seasons with theMariners (2014-2018). He had a 10-year deal with Seattle, but the Mariners traded him after the 2018 season to the New York Mets for a deal centered around Jarred Kelenic.
The M's haven't been able to find any answers at second base since he left, cycling through Adam Frazier, Kolten Wong, Jose Caballero and Jorge Polanco in an attempt to try. They still don't have an answer at the position for 2025, with newcomer Donovan Solano serving as a possibility. Top prospect Cole Young could also be an answer eventually.
While Cano was excellent, it wasn't all great for him in Seattle. He was suspended during the 2018 season for PED use and only played 80 games. The Mariners won 89 games that year and just narrowly missed the playoffs.
Cano is better known nationally for his tenure with the New York Yankees, which saw him play alongside Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter. He won a World Series with New York in 2009. He has said he's going to play professionally in Mexico again this summer.
