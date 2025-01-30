Is Jean Segura a Fit For the Seattle Mariners at Second Base?
Could the Seattle Mariners call Jean Segura with just under two weeks to go until spring training?
Yes, the same Jean Segura who reportedly fought with former M's outfielder Dee Gordon back in 2018.
Let's just examine the situation:
The Mariners are desperate for infield help. After letting Jorge Polanco and Josh Rojas go this offseason, the M's have holes at second base and third base. Donovan Solano was signed, but he appears to be more of a platoon option at first.
There's almost nothing left on the free agent market for the M's, and the trade market has come up snake eyes as well. Is anyone really comfortable with Ryan Bliss, Dylan Moore and Austin Shenton getting most of the second/third base playing time? Are you comfortable with top prospect Cole Young being thrust into a starting role before he's ever even stepped foot in Triple-A?
Now, I'm not saying giving Segura, who didn't play in the majors in 2024, 500 at-bats or so is the answer either. But, the M's are desperate for any answers, and Segura is likely going to jump at any chance to get back to the big leagues, so perhaps just throwing numbers at the problem could yield a positive result.
Segura put together a strong Dominican Winter League season and just helped Leones del Escogido win the LIDOM championship. He's still just 34 years old and has had success with the Mariners before.
Segura spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with Seattle, making the All-Star team in the latter season. He had been acquired in a trade with the Diamondbacks, the same one that brought Mitch Haniger to Seattle and sent Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte to Arizona. He was traded to the Phillies before 2019 as the M's tore the roster down and rebuilt.
Lifetime, Segura is a .281 hitter with 110 homers and 211 stolen bases. He hit .302 for the Mariners, popping 21 total home runs and stealing 42 bases.
He last played 85 games for the Miami Marlins in 2023.
