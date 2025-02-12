Former Seattle Mariners Useful Reliever Finds New Home with Division Rival
Former Seattle Mariners reliever JT Chargois has a new home after signing a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.
Aram Leighton of Just BB Media had the news on social media:
The Rangers and RHP JT Chargois have agreed to a minor league deal, sources tell
Owns a career 3.35 ERA in 231.1 IP. Started 2024 with the Marlins before being acquired by the Mariners at the trade deadline.
Chargois was non-tendered by the Mariners at the outset of the 2024 offseason.
The 34-year-old Louisiana native has appeared in seven different major league seasons with the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays and Marlins. He's 16-7 for his career and was an integral part of the M's 2021 bullpen until being traded that season. He returned to the Mariners in 2024, going 2-1 with a 2.75 ERA in 21 games for Seattle.
Former manager Scott Servais credited Chargois for serving as the original "pivot" man in the Mariners bullpen. That position would help get the ball from the starter to the high-leverage game. The 2021 Mariners missed the playoffs on the last day of the season that year. The 2024 Mariners missed the playoffs by one game.
Heading into 2025, the M's figure to have a better bullpen than a year ago, at least on paper. Andres Munoz, Gregory Santos, Collin Snider and Trent Thornton all seem to be righties who have spots. Troy Taylor is behind schedule because of a lat injury and Matt Brash is returning from Tommy John surgery.
Eduard Bazardo could also factor into the mix.
