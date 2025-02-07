Former Silver Slugger Brandon Drury Signs Minor League Deal With Chicago White Sox
Both the Chicago White Sox and veteran Brandon Drury are hoping for a rebound in 2025.
The franchise set the record for the worst season in MLB history, finishing 41-121. Drury, playing for the Los Angeles Angels in 2024, hit .169 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in 97 games.
For the infielder/outfielder, it was a sharp drop off from 2023, when he batted .262, belted 26 home runs and drove in 83 runs in 125 games. He was hampered by a hamstring strain to start the season and never got on track.
But on Friday, the White Sox signed Drury, 32, to a minor league deal and invited him to spring training.
It could be the fresh start Drury needs.
Should he make the roster, the White Sox would be his eighth team. Drafted out of high school in the 13th round in 2019, Drury made his major league debut on Sept. 1, 2015, with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He’s since played for the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres and Angels.
His best season came in 2022, which he split between the Reds and Padres. Drury won a Silver Slugger award after hitting .263 with 136 hits, 28 home runs and 87 RBIs.
The White Sox on Friday also announced the signing of Tristan Gray, who plays the corner infield spots and the outfield, to a minor league contract with a spring training invite.
Gray, 28, has appeared in 17 MLB games over the past two seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics, batting .152 (5-of-133) with one home run and one RBI.
He was waived by the A’s at the end of the 2024 season.
