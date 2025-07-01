Former Tampa Bay Great Fred McGriff Named Hitting Coach For AL All-Star Futures Team
TAMPA, Fla. — Brody Hopkins, the Tampa Bay Rays' top pitching prospect, will be the only player representing the organization in the 2025 All-Star Futures game, but a former franchise great will be there, too.
Former Tampa Bay first baseman Fred McGriff will serve as the hitting coach for the American League team. McGriff's time with the Rays (then the Devil Rays) solidified him as one of the best hitters in franchise history and one of the most consistent power hitters of the 1990s. During his collective tenure — he had two stints from 1998 to 2001 and again in 2004 to cap off his 19-year career — he posted a .291 batting average with 603 hits and 99 home runs.
The New York Yankees selected McGriff with the 233rd pick in the 1981 draft. A native of Tampa, : he was traded by the Yankees with Dave Collins, Mike Morgan and cash to the Toronto Blue Jays for Tom Dodd and Dale Murray the following year.
Aside from the Blue Jays, McGriff, 61, also played with the San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs. McGriff was enshired in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023.
McGriff made his way into the Rays Hall of Fame in September 2024. His induction made him the fifth person in franchise history to receive the honor, joining Carl Crawford, the late Don Zimmer, Dave Willis and fellow Hall of Fame member Wade Boggs.
Former MLB players joining McGriff on the coaching staff include Marquis Grissom (manager), Johnny Estrada (bullpen coach) and Marvin Freeman (pitching coach). The All-Star Futures Game will take place on Saturday, July 12, at Truist Park in Atlanta as part of MLB All-Star Game festivities.
