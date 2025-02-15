Former Tampa Bay Rays Pitcher Erasmo Ramírez Inks Minor League Deal With Minnesota Twins
The Minnesota Twins have signed right-handed pitcher Erasmo Ramírez to a minor league contract, the Minnesota Star Tribune's Bobby Nightengale reported Saturday afternoon.
Ramírez, 34, will join the Twins for the big league spring training camp as a non-roster invitee. Over the next few weeks, he will compete for a spot on Minnesota's Opening Day roster, going head-to-head with other relievers seeking the same honor.
The veteran righty spent 2024 with the Tampa Bay Rays, going 3-0 with a 4.35 ERA, 1.065 WHIP, 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.2 WAR across 13 appearances. He also made 37 appearances down in Triple-A, posting a 3-4 record, 3.23 ERA, 1.226 WHIP and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
Before Ramírez was a journeyman, he got his start with the Seattle Mariners in 2012. He spent the next few years as a part-time start for the club, until he was traded to the Rays in 2015.
Ramírez went 11-6 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.133 WHIP and a 1.8 WAR across 163.1 innings that season in Tampa Bay.
The Rays wound up sending Ramírez back to the Mariners in 2017, and he would remain there through 2018. Ramírez then signed with the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals before returning to Tampa Bay midway through 2023.
Over the course of his MLB career, Ramírez is 43-45 with a 4.37 ERA, 1.243 WHIP, 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 3.9 WAR. In the minors, he is 62-41 with a 3.48 ERA, 1.191 WHIP and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
Minnesota has Jhoan Duran in place as its closer, plus Griffin Jax and Cole Sands ready to fill high-leverage roles themselves. There are spots elsewhere in the Twins' bullpen up for grabs, but Ramírez will have to compete with other non-roster invites in Anthony Misiewicz, Scott Blewett, Ryan Jensen and Alex Speas.
It remains to be seen if any one of them will be able to work their way up to a full-time contract, or if any will opt-out was they fail to make the cut. Ramírez has proven himself capable of – and willing to – bide his time in Triple-A, so he could very well end up doing just that for the Twins to open 2025.
Related MiLB Stories
- TWINS LAND DOMINICAN OF: Carlos Taveras has inked a seven-figure deal with the Twins, giving the team another gem in their 2025 international signing class. CLICK HERE
- JIMÉNEZ TRANSFORMS BODY: According to Rays manager Kevin Cash, former White Sox and Orioles slugger Eloy Jiménez has lost almost 25 pounds this offseason. CLICK HERE
- NEW YORK SIGNS ROSARIO: A few years removed from winning the World Series with the Braves, Eddie Rosario has inked a minor league deal with the Yankees. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.