Former Top-100 Prospect in the Mix For Opening Day Roster Spot with Pittsburgh Pirates
Former top prospect Nick Yorke could begin the year as the starting first baseman for the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to a recent report from Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Yorke was drafted by the Boston Red Sox as a second baseman, and there was talk of him trying to make the roster as an outfielder, but the injury to Spencer Horwitz has opened up a new opportunity.
With Darick Hall and Matt Gorski both getting reassigned to minor league camp, that means the first base job is coming down to DJ Stewart, Nick Yorke and Billy Cook. You can throw Jared Triolo in there as well, but he's making the team regardless.
With Boston, Yorke got as high as the No. 55 prospect in the sport (2022, per MLB Pipeline). He was acquired by the Pirates last summer and is ranked No. 5 right now in their system.
Lifetime, Yorke is a .284 hitter in the minor leagues. After last year's trade, he hit .355 in 40 games for Triple-A Indianapolis. He did make a brief cameo at the major league-level, hitting .216 in 11 games.
The Pirates are coming off a season that saw them finish last in the National League Central. They haven't made the playoffs since 2015 but there are some reasons for optimism considering the group has one of the best young pitching tandems in baseball in Paul Skenes and Jared Jones.
Bubba Chandler, another of the top prospects in baseball, isn't far off from making his debut either.
The Pirates open the regular season on March 27 at the Miami Marlins.
