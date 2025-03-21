Former Top Prospect Signs Minor League Deal with New York Mets
According to a recent report from Will Sammon of The Athletic, the New York Mets have come to terms on a minor league agreement with outfielder Billy McKinney.
McKinney, now 30, is a former first-round draft pick of the Oakland Athletics. He was traded to the Chicago Cubs and then dealt to the New York Yankees before making his major league debut. He got to New York in the deal that sent Gleyber Torres to New York as well, with Aroldis Chapman going back to Chicago.
Chapman eventually helped the Cubs win the World Series that season. McKinney made his major league debut with the Yankees in 2018. Since his debut, he's also played for the Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates and Mets.
Lifetime, he's just a .209 hitter with a .284 on-base percentage. He has 34 big-league homers, with 12 coming in 2019 with Toronto. He played 39 games for the Mets in 2021, hitting .220 with five homers.
The Mets are coming off a year in which they advanced to the National League Championship Series. They were beaten in six games by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who went onto win the World Series.
After signing Juan Soto to a 15-year deal this offseason, the Mets have World Series aspirations. McKinney will start the year in the minor leagues, but he could play a role eventually for New York.
The Mets kick off the regular season on March 27 with a road contest at the Houston Astros.
