Tampa Bay Rays Minor Leaguers Receive Championship Rings From 2024 Season
Congratulations are in order for members of the Tampa Bay Rays organization who captured a championship last season with the Bowling Green Hot Rods.
The Hot Rods are the Single-A affiliate of the Rays, playing in the South Atlantic League. Players who were a part of that team received their championship rings last week at Rays' spring training.
Late last week, the 2024 Bowling Green Hot Rods held a ring ceremony for their third South Atlantic League Championship in the last four years! Congrats to everyone who played a part in what was a hugely successful season.
While some fans might not think that an A-Ball championship is a big deal in comparison to major league successes or failures, it can be a big boost for the organization. Ideally, major league franchises would like their players to have experienced winning and have an idea how to win when they reach the big leagues.
These players experienced that in 2024 and will carry that experience with them throughout the system, hopefully utilizing it for the Rays at the big-league level.
Tampa Bay will begin its major league season on March 28 at home against the Colorado Rockies. "Home" will have a different meaning this year, as the Rays will play their games at Steinbrenner Field, the Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.
The Hot Rods will start their title defense on April 4, which is the day that most of the minor league teams around the league begin their seasons.
